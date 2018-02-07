Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs gives a press conference on Winter 2018 Interim Economic Forecast in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 7,2018. EFE- EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission published Wednesday its Winter 2018 European Economic Forecast report whereby this year's economic growth forecast in both the eurozone and the European Union was revised upwards by two decimal points to 2.3 percent while for 2019 it foresaw a 2 percent growth in gross domestic product in both entities.

The Commission's Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs macroeconomic forecast reported that the eurozone and EU growth rates surpassed expectations set last year as the transition from economic recovery to expansion continued; the euro area and EU economies were estimated to have grown by 2.4% in 2017, the fastest pace in a decade.