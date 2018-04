US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The European Commission said Monday it was prepared for the onset of the United States' controversial tariff hikes for steel and aluminum exports from the European Union.

The commission's chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas spoke to press in Brussels just hours before the US was due to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum unless a temporary exemption deal could be extended.