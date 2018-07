Four-fingered chocolate bars by the Norwegian brand Kvikk Lunsj (bottom) and Nestle's KitKat (top) sit on a table in Oslo, Norway, July 25, 2018. EPA/Fredrik Hagen NORWAY OUT

The European Court of Justice has on Wednesday ruled that while the makers of renowned chocolate-covered biscuit Kit Kat might rightfully own the product's name, they cannot claim ownership of its well-known shape.

Swiss transnational food and drink company Nestlé had for more than 10 years sought to secure trademark protection for its product's four-fingered wafer shape in the face of legal challenges by chocolate-making rival Cadbury.