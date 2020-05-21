Bathers on Mondello beach on the first day of reopening after coronavirus quarantine in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Igor Petyx

Tour operators and entertainers take part in a demonstration in Piazza del Plebiscito square to protest 'against the indifference of the government and local authorities' over the economic crisis which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in central Naples, southern Italy, 21 May 2020, during phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO