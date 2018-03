Image dated June 26, 2013 shows European Investment Bank's Deputy President, Roman Escolano, attending the 12th Meeting, Santander- Latin America at Menendez Pelayo International University, Santander, Spain (reissued Mar 7, 2017). Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, announced Mar 7, 2018, that Escolano will substitute Luis de Guindos as Economy Minister. EFE-EPA(FILE)/Alberto Aja

Spain's prime minister announced Wednesday the appointment of his government's new minister of economy, industry and competitiveness, a post made vacant by the recent departure of the former incumbent as vice-president of the European Central Bank.

Mariano Rajoy announced on his official Twitter account his decision to appoint Roman Escolano, the European Investment Bank's current vice-president as Spain's new economy minister after informing King Felipe VI of his choice.