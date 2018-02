Pedestrians walk past an electronic display that shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Workers clean up the trading floor after the closing bell of the of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

European markets have moderately pared the substantial losses registered in early trading on Tuesday following a knock-on effect of a historic 1,175 point slump in Wall Street overnight, market data showed.

Amid a mass sell-off in the United States fueled by rumors of an imminent hike in interest rates in a bid to slow inflation, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 4.6 percent overnight.