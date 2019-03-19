Boeing Co's efforts to return the grounded 737 MAX airliner to the sky after two fatal crashes face another hurdle after the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said it will give extra scrutiny to the plane before clearing it to fly, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Boeing is working on a fix to a stall-prevention system on the MAX known as MCAS to address problems that caused it to misfire when one of the plane's operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia in October, killing all 189 people aboard.