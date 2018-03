EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on Mergers Of Bayer and Monsanto in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A woman and a man dressed as bride and groom pose during an action 'marriage made in hell' to denounce the threat posed by the planned merger of Bayer and Monsanto in front of the EU Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

German chemical company Bayer AG on Wednesday won conditional European Union approval for its more than $60 billion takeover of Monsanto Co. after the companies offered remedies worth more than 6 billion euros ($7.38 billion) to assuage antitrust concerns, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

As part of the remedies, Bayer plans to sell extensive assets to BASF SE.