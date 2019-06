An emergency call point at the headquarters of ThyssenKrupp in Essen, Germany, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, from Denmark, speaks at a news conference on EU merger control between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission has decided to block a planned merger between two steelmaking giants that would have formed a landmark joint venture, arguing that the move would have reduced competition and increased prices, the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Union's antitrust enforcer said the planned merger of Tata Steel with ThyssenKrupp would breach its merger regulation.