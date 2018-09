The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Tuesday said the decision by the United States to impose a new round of tariffs worth $200 billion on Chinese imports is madness.

"We think that what the US is doing right now is economic madness. This is not going to help to deal with the problems that we have both identified," Mats Harborn, president of the EU chamber, said in a press conference in Beijing, adding that further engagement is needed to solve problems.