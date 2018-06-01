European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom gives a press conference on the US restrictions on steel and aluminum affecting the EU at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom gives a press conference on the US restrictions on steel and aluminum affecting the EU at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom during a press conference on the US restrictions on steel and aluminum affecting the EU at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union fired its first shot Friday against United States steel and aluminum tariffs, launching a World Trade Organization challenge and vowing swift duties on American exports, in a sign that the bloc would go blow-for-blow with President Donald Trump over trade, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brussels says Washington's measures are "pure" protectionism. With its WTO complaint, it is challenging the US national-security justification for Trump's levies, in an unusual rift between the trans-Atlantic allies.