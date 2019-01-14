Eurozone factory output slumped in November, recording its largest annual decline in six years and suggesting that economic growth hasn't rebounded from a disappointing third quarter, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The currency area's industrial sector boomed in 2017 as exports soared, but slowed sharply in 2018 as overseas demand weakened. The November figures suggest the sector is on track for a second straight quarter of declining output, which would leave it in a technical recession.