A worker is dwarfed by large steel coils at a furnace of German steel technology group Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, Mar 7, 2017. On Oct, 30, 2018 reports warned the eurozone economy slowed sharply this summer, posting the weakest quarter in five years, as the region began to suffer from a slowdown in China and turmoil in Italy took its toll. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEFAN SIMONSEN

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, Germany,Mar 10, 2016. On Oct, 30, 2018 reports warned the eurozone economy slowed sharply this summer, posting the weakest quarter in five years, as the region began to suffer from a slowdown in China and turmoil in Italy took its toll. EFE- EPA(FILE) /ARNE DEDERT

A worker attaches a Mercedes star at the C Class and GLC Class production line during a photo opportunity for the media at the Mercedes Cars factory in Bremen, northern Germany, Jan 24, 2017. On Oct, 30, 2018 reports warned the eurozone economy slowed sharply this summer, posting the weakest quarter in five years, as the region began to suffer from a slowdown in China and turmoil in Italy took its toll. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The eurozone economy slowed sharply this summer, posting the weakest quarter in five years, as the region begins to suffer from a slowdown in China and turmoil in Italy takes a toll, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Tuesday's figures also suggest that the outlook for the bloc remains uncertain.