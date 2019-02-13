Part of the banking district seen from the Iron Footbridge in Frankfurt, Germany, 13 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Factory output in the eurozone fell at the fastest annual pace in nine years as 2018 drew to a close, with the sector entering a technical recession as overseas demand for equipment and tools weakens, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The eurozone's factories had a boom year in 2017, driving the currency area to its strongest year of economic growth in a decade. But last year saw unexpected cooling, particularly among companies that make the equipment used by factories around the world.