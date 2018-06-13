A worker seen at a construction site of an apartment building with the European Central Bank, ECB, on the background, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Industrial production in the eurozone fell more sharply than expected in April, resuming its 2018 decline after a March bounce and underlining doubts about the strength of the economy as the European Central Bank faces a big call on the future of one of its key stimulus programs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Wednesday.

The European Union's statistics agency Wednesday said the output of factories, mines and utilities across the 19 countries that use the euro was 0.9 percent lower in April than in March, although 1.7 percent higher than a year earlier.