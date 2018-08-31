The European Central Bank dominates the landscape behind a container handling terminal in eastern suburbs in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 12 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro cooled slightly in August, while the number of people out of work fell during July, developments likely to reinforce the European Central Bank's cautious approach to dialing back monetary stimulus, a report from Dow Jones Newswires on Friday said.

The latest economic signals follow data showing the eurozone's economy slowed further in the three months through June, as exports sputtered and business confidence weakened on worries over future relations with the currency area's largest trading partners.