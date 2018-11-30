The eurozone's unemployment rate was unchanged again in Oct., staying where it has been since July while the rise in consumer prices slowed more sharply than expected during Nov., both signs of an economic slowdown that seems set to continue into 2019, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

Before Aug., the jobless rate had been falling steadily since the eurozone returned to growth in mid-2013, giving the European Central Bank confidence that it is on track to meet its inflation target over the coming years as wages pick up.