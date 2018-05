Workers at the Amazon e-trader's logistics center in Sady, near Poznan, Poland, Oct 24, 2014 EPA-EFE (FILE) /Jakub Kaczmarczyk POLAND OUT

Workers at a conveyor belt sort plastic waste at the ALBA Group recycling plant in Berlin, Germany, Aug 15, 2017 EFE- EPA (FILE) /CLEMENS BILAN

Workmen prepare to move concrete slabs and installations at a construction site of a new office building at the financial district in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan 2, 2017.EFE EPA(FILE) /MAURITZ ANTIN

The eurozone's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in March, published Wednesday, was reported at 8.5 percent, stable compared with Feb. 2018 and down from 9.4 percent year-on-year, according to the European Union's Statistical Office.

This indicates the lowest rate in the eurozone since Dec. 2008.