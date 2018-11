ECB President Mario Draghi (R), Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing (C) and Jean Lemierre (L), Chairman of the Congress and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Bank attend the 28th Frankfurt ECB at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi (R) and Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing (L) attend the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Friday that a recent economic slowdown in the eurozone doesn't mean the region's five-year recovery is coming to an end, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The comments suggest the world's No. 2 central bank is still on track to phase out its giant bond-buying program next month, as planned, following the US Federal Reserve on the path toward higher interest rates.