A close-up view of the new 50 Euro note during its presentation at the Bundesbank in Frankfurt on the Main, Germany,July 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/BORIS ROESSLER

The eurozone economy grew at the weakest pace in four years in 2018 as Italy slipped into recession, with a further slowdown likely this year as the currency area faces growing political tensions and the threat of weaker demand for its exports from China and the UK, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The bloc's slowdown feeds growing concerns about the strength of the global expansion, which appears to be faltering across a number of major countries and for a variety of reasons.