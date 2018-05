Unemployment figures in the eurozone fell in April to 8.5 percent from 8.6 the previous month, the lowest rate recorded since the end of 2008, while the number of registered jobless in the wider European Union remained stable at 7.8 percent, according to the latest data published by the EU's statistical office Thursday.

Eurostat estimated that 17.462 million people in the EU's 28 nations were out of work, of which 13.88 million were in the eurozone's 19 countries.