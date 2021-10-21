The shares of the indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande fell by 10.5 percent in the opening session of the Hong Kong stock market Thursday as trading resumed after more than two weeks of suspension.
Evergrande shares fall as trading resumes in Hong Kong stock market
A logo and Chinese flag are seen in front of the Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China, 23 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
The shares of the indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande fell by 10.5 percent in the opening session of the Hong Kong stock market Thursday as trading resumed after more than two weeks of suspension.