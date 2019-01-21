Special police arrives on a heliport during a press conference by police on the eve of the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2019. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic 'Globalization 4.0' from Jan 22-25, 2019. EFE-EPA/ GIAN EHRENZELLER

Member of Swiss special police forces stands on the roof of the Kongress Hotel next to the Congress Center on the eve of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2019.

People walk inside the Congress Center on the eve of the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2019.

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addresses a news conference on the eve of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2019.

The snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland, will be packed this week with about 3,000 business, political, and cultural leaders from all over the world. They're gathering in the Alpine ski resort for the 14th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), a high-profile, four-day conference where discussions about the latest global issues take place. Panels aim to fuel business partnerships, showcase the latest technology and science advancements, and stimulate debate about solutions to social, political, and environmental issues, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe on Monday.

Last year, the main theme was "Responsive and Responsible Leadership." President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the conference, delivering remarks that were a prelude to the trade war that helped define the economic and market dynamics of 2018.