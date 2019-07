Former NASA astronaut Mary Ellen Weber talks to reporters at the US Embassy in Nur-Sultan on Friday, July 5. EFE-EPA/Kulpash Konyrova

Space tourism does not pose a significant threat to the environment, former NASA astronaut Mary Ellen Weber said here, stressing that the US space agency is already working on more environmentally friendly propulsion systems.

"Many things affect the environment and I am not sure that we will be doing so many space tourism flights every year that it will have a dramatic impact on the environment," she said during a meeting with the press at the US Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.