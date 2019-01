Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27 2011 (reissued Jan 15 2019). EPA-EFE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

A Japanese court Tuesday refused to grant bail to the former Nissan chairman who has been detained since Nov. 19, according to Japanese news agency NHK.

The Tokyo court denied the request filed by Carlos Ghosn's lawyers Friday after he was presented with a fresh indictment on charges of aggravated breach of trust and underreporting his compensation, according to the national broadcaster.