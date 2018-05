Company signage at the offices of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, China, Mar 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The founder and former president of China's Anbang Insurance Group, Wu Xiaohui, has appealed his 18-year jail term for fraud, one of his lawyers said Wednesday.

Wu was sentenced on May 10 by a Shanghai court which also ordered the confiscation of assets worth 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), and revoked his political rights.