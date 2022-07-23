The dollar's strength globally is combining with factors more specific to Argentina - high inflation, a scarcity of hard currency, an elevated budget deficit and political uncertainty - to create even more weakness in the peso.

"The (strong) dollar is exacerbating a problem that Argentina had before," Gabriel Caamaño, an economist with the Buenos Aires-based Ledesma consulting firm, told Efe, warning about expectations for triple-digit inflation, money printing to finance the budget deficit, an energy shortfall and an erosion of political confidence.