Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel (second from right) and Mexico's undersecretary of industry and commerce, Hector Guerrero (second from left), talk during the 14 July 2022 inauguration of the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A general view of the 14 July 2022 inauguration of the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum at the historic Hotel Nacional de Cuba in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel and Mexico's undersecretary of industry and commerce, Hector Guerrero (right), attend the 14 July 2022 inauguration of the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum at the historica Hotel Nacional de Cuba in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Expanded Mexican investment in Cuba by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is a key theme of the Cuba-Mexico Business Forum, a two-day event that kicked off Thursday in Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz were on hand for the inauguration of the forum at the historic Hotel Nacional de Cuba, as were Mexico's undersecretary of industry and commerce, Hector Guerrero, and Mexican Ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz Reynoso.