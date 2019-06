Ilya Marotta, vice president for Transit Business with the Panama Canal Authority, talks to EFE in Panama City on Monday, June 24. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) celebrated Wednesday's third anniversary of the inauguration of an expanded waterway while working to boost the number of ships using the channel to pass between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

"We have had some little things that are inherent in any construction of this magnitude, but nothing that has affected transit," the ACP's vice president for Transit Business, Ilya Marotta, said in an interview with EFE.