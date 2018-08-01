A court order that restricts seafood imports from Mexico with the aim of saving a critically endangered cetacean could further complicate efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to experts consulted by EFE.
Judge Gary Katzmann of the New York City-based United States Court of International Trade handed down a ruling last week that orders the US government to ban imports of gillnet-harvested fish and fish products from northwestern Mexico's Gulf of California.