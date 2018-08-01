A demonstration is organized by members of the World Wide Fund for Nature outside the National Palace in Mexico City on July 8, 2017, to urge the Mexican government to protect the vaquita, a critically endangered species that is the world's smallest porpoise. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A March 8, 2008, photo provided by the World Wide Fund for Nature shows a vaquita, a critically endangered cetacean that is the world's smallest porpoise. EPA-EFE/Omar Vidal/WWF/File

A court order that restricts seafood imports from Mexico with the aim of saving a critically endangered cetacean could further complicate efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to experts consulted by EFE.

Judge Gary Katzmann of the New York City-based United States Court of International Trade handed down a ruling last week that orders the US government to ban imports of gillnet-harvested fish and fish products from northwestern Mexico's Gulf of California.