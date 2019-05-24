Google manager in Colombia Giovanni Stella speaks at the Exponegocios forum and fair on May 23, 2019, in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

The president of BBVA Colombia, Oscar Cabrera, speaks at the Exponegocios forum and fair on May 23, 2019, in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

General view of the venue hosting the Exponegocios forum and fair on May 23, 2019, in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Esteban Piedrahita, the president of the Cali Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the Exponegocios forum and fair on May 23, 2019, in Cali, Colombia. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Increasing human beings' use of digital tools is the vehicle whereby Colombia's business sector will develop, several experts agreed on Thursday in this southwestern Colombian city at the 2019 Exponegocios business forum and fair.

"Computations by artificial intelligence works for certain things but not for everything, particularly in being creative. The human being cannot be copied (and) has a way of thinking, deducing, thinking abstractly that we see as very difficult to replicate in machines," AI expert Inma Martinez told EFE.