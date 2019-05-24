Increasing human beings' use of digital tools is the vehicle whereby Colombia's business sector will develop, several experts agreed on Thursday in this southwestern Colombian city at the 2019 Exponegocios business forum and fair.
"Computations by artificial intelligence works for certain things but not for everything, particularly in being creative. The human being cannot be copied (and) has a way of thinking, deducing, thinking abstractly that we see as very difficult to replicate in machines," AI expert Inma Martinez told EFE.