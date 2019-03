An injured child poses for a photograph after three consecutive explosions targeted a gathering celebrating Nawroz, Persian new year, festival in Kabul, Afghanistan, Mar.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLA AMID

Three back-to-back explosions near a Shia shrine in the Afghan capital left at least six people dead and 23 injured on Thursday as people had gathered to mark the holiday of Nawroz, the Persian New Year.

The explosion took place around 9.30 am near Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul city as thousands of people thronged the holy place to celebrate the arrival of new spring that is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan, particularly by its Shia minority.