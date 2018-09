A vendor waits for customers at Expo Prado, Uruguay's largest agricultural fair, on Sept. 8, 2017, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Prieto

Expo Prado, Uruguay's largest agricultural fair, is underway in Montevideo, showcasing the best products in the South American country's ranching sector, along with a variety of shows with an international flavor.

The fair sprawls around the Ruedo Central, or central ring, an oval-shaped expanse of green lawn where top quality bovine and ovine specimens will be paraded along with Arabian horses.