President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's intention of moving the Brazilian Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has created concern among firms who export to the Arab world, the future agriculture minister acknowledged Thursday.

"I have received calls from people who are concerned. From exporters, industrialists, especially from the meat sector, which is a major exporter to the Arab market," Tereza Cristina da Costa told reporters prior to meeting with Bolsonaro, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1.