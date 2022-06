A photo of the Petare shantytown with residential high-rise buildings in the background on 9 June 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Businessmen David Mirabal (left) and Ricardo Ramirez pose for a photo after an interview with Efe on 13 June 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Marian Aponte and her children at their home in Caracas, Venezuela on 9 June 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Marian's three children look out the window toward Petare, Venezuela's largest shantytown, in hopes their father will bring some food home to their empty kitchen.

Meanwhile, in an affluent area on the other side of Caracas, David and Ricardo are planning to open two more locations of a fast-food business they started after the onset of the pandemic.