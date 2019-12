A group of protestors gather outside of a New York City courthouse for a rally coinciding with the start of a legal case against Exxon Mobil in New York, on 22 October 2019. The case concluded on Dec. 10, 2019, with Judge Barry Ostrager ruling that the prosecution had not proved that Exxon misled investors. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A logo for the company ExxonMobil on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell in New York on 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Exxon Mobil, the largest US petroleum firm, was found not guilty Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney's Office accusing it of downplaying the cost to its business of climate change regulations.

Judge Barry Ostrager ruled that the prosecution did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the firm deceived investors, but he also did not excuse Exxon Mobil of accountability for global warming.