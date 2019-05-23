Acting Federal Aviation Administration chief Daniel Elwell appeared to undermine industry expectations that Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets would be heading toward a smooth and predictable return to the skies, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

Elwell repeatedly told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that he couldn't predict when the fleet would be back in the air, suggesting instead that the process of approving a proposed software fix for the aircraft remains open-ended and subject to various factors - many outside his control.