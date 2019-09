A Facebook logo seen on a stand during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A person uses Facebook on his phone at a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 28, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks to a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Facebook announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire the startup CTRL-labs, which is working to develop technology to allow people to control computers through nerve signals.

Andrew "Boz" Bosworth, the social media giant's augmented and virtual-reality vice president, announced the acquisition in a post on his Facebook page.