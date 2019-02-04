Facebook is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Monday amid a paradoxical situation: The firm had its worst year ever in 2018 in terms of its public relations, with scandals from beginning to end, but at the same time it registered its biggest profits ever.

Over the course of the past 15 years, the company has become almost ubiquitous in the Internet communications sector (in addition to the platform bearing its name, it also controls Instagram and WhatsApp) and, according to the latest figures published by the firm last week, it has some 2.32 billion users around the world.