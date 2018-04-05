Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that he made a "huge mistake" in not focusing more on potential abuse of users' personal information, as the social media giant he founded revealed that data breaches were far more extensive than previously known, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Zuckerberg's most direct mea culpa to date came as Facebook disclosed Wednesday that data from as many as 87 million of its users may have been improperly shared with an analytics firm tied to the 2016 campaign of United States President Donald Trump, up from the 50 million previously reported. It said about 70.6 million of the users were in the US.