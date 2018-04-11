CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg (C) arrives to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on 'Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg (R) testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on 'Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on 'Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on 'Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

It turns out Mark Zuckerberg is one in 87 million, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The Facebook Inc. CEO said his personal data was improperly sold to Cambridge Analytica by a developer.