People post in front of the Facebook logo at corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on July 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ John G. Mabanglo

Facebook announced that it earned $5.145 billion, 50 percent less than the $10.093 billion in earnings during the same period in 2018, burdened by huge fines imposed by regulators.

Despite the sharp drop in earnings as a result of the fines, the monster social network firm, in announcing earnings after the stock market closed on Wednesday, continues to grow and during the first half of this year increased its income by 26.85 percent to $31.963 billion and its monthly average total of active users to 2.41 billion.