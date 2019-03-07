Facebook Inc., which became the world's biggest social network by encouraging people to share photos and messages publicly, said it is now betting on the opposite: that the future of social media lies in private messaging and small-group chats, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article made available to EFE on Thursday.

In a major shift in strategy, Facebook plans to offer encrypted messaging across all of its major products and allow people to make private conversations ephemeral, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post. It also will develop products within those messaging services - such as payments and e-commerce - that eventually could allow it to diversify from the ad-supported business model that led to a number of privacy missteps, he said.