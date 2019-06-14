Facebook has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Uber Technologies to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The collection of financial firms and e-commerce companies will invest around $10 million each in a consortium that will govern the digital coin, according to people familiar with the matter. The money would be used to fund the creation of the coin, which will be pegged to a basket of government-issued currencies to avoid the wild swings that have dogged other cryptocurrencies, they said.