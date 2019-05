Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and co-founder of Facebook speaks during the keynote F8 Facebook Developer Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, Apr. 30,l 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Groups, apparently, are meaningful for Facebook's users, but not for the company's bottom line. Changing that could be lucrative, though not easy, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Over the last two months, Facebook has made it clear that user privacy will be paramount to its future. In a March blog post, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined six focal points for Facebook going forward, all revolving around the user.