(FILE) CSO of Facebook Alex Stamos during the third day of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, Nov. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

Facebook's Chief Security Officer, Alex Stamos, Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the company and join Stanford University as a professor and researcher.

"It is critical that we as an industry live up to our collective responsibility to consider the impact of what we build, and I look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the security and safety teams at Facebook," Stamos said in a statement.