Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the VivaTech fair in Paris, France, 24 May 2018. The annual commercial convention runs from the 24 to 26 May. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The "antisocial" trend continues on Wall Street, as Evercore ISI analyst Anthony DiClemente has slashed his price targets on shares of Snap, Facebook and Twitter amid some big-picture challenges facing those businesses, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

"While advertising-driven internet stocks have underperformed in recent months...we worry that regulatory concerns are unlikely to dissipate in the near term," DiClemente wrote in a research report Thursday. "While these concerns are at least partially priced into stocks, they may continue to weigh on the largest internet names."