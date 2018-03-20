The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 12 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Facebook ended Monday's trading on Wall Street with a decline of 6.76 percent, its worst one-day drop since March 2014, after it has been revealed that a UK political consulting firm inappropriately obtained private data from more than 50 million Facebook users in the US for political purposes.

At the end of the trading session, the poor performance of Facebook, which has a market capitalization of more than $537 billion, dragged down two of the main indicators of Wall Street, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which lost 1.84 and 1.42 percent, respectively.