A smart phone is seen displaying the Facebook social media app in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Facebook on Tuesday threatened to prevent Australians from sharing news stories on its platforms, including Instagram, in retaliation to a proposed plan that would require the social media giant pay for using the content of media houses.

“Assuming this draft code becomes law, we will reluctantly stop allowing publishers and people in Australia from sharing local and international news on Facebook and Instagram,” the company’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. EFE-EPA