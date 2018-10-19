Facebook has hired one of the United Kingdom's best-known politicians as its top policy and communications executive, giving a Silicon Valley outsider the task of mending the social network's image as it deals with increased political scrutiny in the United States and abroad, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.
Facebook said that Nick Clegg, who as deputy prime minister was Britain's number two leader from 2010 to 2015, would replace Elliot Schrage, who said in June that he was stepping down.