A close-up image showing the Facebook app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov 8, 2017. Facebook announced on Oct 19, 2018 that Nick Clegg, UK's former deputy prime minister (2010 to 2015) had been appointed its top policy and communications executive. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SASCHA STEINBACH

British Liberal Democratic Party leader deputy premier in the government coalition Nick Clegg delivers a speech on the economy at the National Liberal Club in central London Apr 28, 2015 (reissued 19 October 2018). According to media reports on 19 October 2018, former British deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrats leader, Nick Clegg has been hired by Facebook as its head of global affairs and communications. EPA-EPA (FILE) /ANDY RAIN

The facebook logo inside the facebook Chalet on the sideline of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 20, 2017. Facebook announced on Oct 19, 2018 that Nick Clegg, UK's former deputy prime minister (2010 to 2015) had been appointed its top policy and communications executive. . EPA-EFE (FILE) /GIAN EHRENZELLER

Former British Liberal Democratic leader Nick Clegg poses for the photographer during his visit to Barcelona, Spain, 06 April 2017 (reissued 19 October 2018). According to media reports on 19 October 2018, former British deputy prime minister and Liberal Democrats leader, Nick Clegg has been hired by Facebook as its head of global affairs and communications. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Facebook has hired one of the United Kingdom's best-known politicians as its top policy and communications executive, giving a Silicon Valley outsider the task of mending the social network's image as it deals with increased political scrutiny in the United States and abroad, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

Facebook said that Nick Clegg, who as deputy prime minister was Britain's number two leader from 2010 to 2015, would replace Elliot Schrage, who said in June that he was stepping down.